Nicki Minaj proudly labels herself Trump’s ‘No. 1 Fan’

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj reportedly reiterated her endorsement for Donald Trump while addressing an audience at the Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, January 28, in Washington, D.C.

The 43-year-old artist praised the administration’s recently launched investment efforts for U.S.-born children and revealed plans to make a sizable financial contribution to the program.

During her speech, Nicki Minaj referred to herself as Trump’s “No. 1 fan,” claiming that criticism of her political beliefs has not deterred her. Instead, she stated that the backlash has made her more determined to support the president and his policies. Additionally, Nicki Minaj denounced what she described as the “public bullying” of Trump, highlighting her belief in his perseverance.

Minaj reportedly intends to contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to the Trump Account initiative. Introduced under the “One Big Beautiful Act,” the program provides children born within specific windows—reportedly between 2018 and 2025—with a one-time $1,000 government deposit into investment accounts. Families are then permitted to invest up to $5,000 annually in various stock market indices.

Minaj has previously promoted the program on social media, emphasizing the importance of early financial literacy and long-term economic planning. She described the accounts as a way to “pay it forward” and help future generations achieve financial independence.

The initiative has seen significant support from prominent figures, including Michael and Susan Dell, who committed more than $6 billion to the cause in December 2025. This summit marks Minaj’s most recent high-profile participation in events focused on the administration’s policy forums.

Minaj remains one of the most influential figures in music. Her 2010 debut studio album, Pink Friday, peaked at number one on the US Billboard 200 and secured the biggest sales week for a female rap album in the 21st century. Her follow-up in 2012, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, also hit number one and featured the dance-pop hit “Starships.”