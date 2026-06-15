Nicki Minaj sparks frenzy with AI birthday tribute to Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj gets trolled for posting an AI-generated birthday wish for President Donald Trump. The post had ignited worldwide discussions.

On June 15, Nicki Minaj posted an AI-generated post to wish a 80th birthday to Trump, on X. The post featured her alongside Trump in a variety of fictional scenarios. The images quickly attracted attention, with social media users responding with memes and humorous comments.

One image showed Minaj and Trump wearing black hoodies beneath the caption, “Real recognize real.” Another featured Minaj in an outfit seemingly inspired by Marilyn Monroe, while a third depicted the pair as animated cartoon characters.

The image that drew the most attention placed Minaj and Trump in the front seats of a car, with billionaire Elon Musk and actress Sydney Sweeney seated in the back. The unusual combination prompted a flood of reactions from users.

One commenter wrote, “lol, this picture though… so hilariously awesome.” Another joked, “Nicki to Trump: Happy 80th! The Barbz and MAGA alliance nobody expected.” Others were particularly amused by Sweeney’s appearance in the car image. Comments included, “Sydney in the back-” and “WHY IS SYDNEY IN THE BACK IM CRYINGGGGGG.”

The birthday post follows Minaj’s recent public praise of Trump. Speaking at a Trump Accounts Summit in January, she said, “I am probably the president’s no. 1 fan. And that’s not going to change.”

Trump has also publicly praised the rapper. During a Black History Month reception, he described Minaj as “so beautiful” and said, “She gets it, more importantly.” The latest social media exchange has once again highlighted the close public rapport between the musician and the US president.