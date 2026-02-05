Nicki Minaj takes Trump-like stance on royal family

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj is echoing several of the talking points used by Donald Trump regarding the British royal family. The artist discussed her recent shift toward politics and social issues—fueled by her vocal support for U.S. President Donald Trump—with Republican political advisor Katie Miller on her podcast. During the extensive discussion, Nicki Minaj was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the United States in 2020 following a highly publicised rift with the monarchy.

“Well… I think he should go home. Like E.T., he should phone home and then go home,” the 43-year-old rapper said. She further criticized Harry for reportedly harbouring grudges against his family, referencing the Sussexes’ explosive Oprah interview, their Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare.

The “Anaconda” rapper then adopted a more sympathetic tone, expressing care for the royal family and Harry specifically. “You don’t know what’s going on inside people, and you don’t know why they do things. Thus, I don’t pass judgment,” she clarified. “However, I felt like I recognised them somehow, so I thought, ‘Oh man. No, Harry, don’t do that. You know better.'”

In contrast, Trump has shown the Sussexes significantly less mercy. In a prior interview with Nigel Farage, he attacked Meghan, stating, “I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I believe Harry has been used horribly, and I think he will come to regret it.”

Minaj’s remarks coincide with a dramatic political pivot. After years of criticizing Trump, she shocked supporters in recent months by openly endorsing him. At the Trump Accounts Summit last month, she even appeared onstage with him, declaring herself the “president’s No. 1 fan.” In her interview with Miller, Nicki Minaj stated that her support was motivated more by years of “bullying” and “smear campaigns” against Trump than by specific policy.

“I felt that had been done to me for so many years,” she added, claiming, “And I didn’t think he deserved it.”