Nicki Minaj to address UN on violence against Christians in Nigeria

Nicki Minaj is scheduled to address the United Nations this week, joining US officials to discuss the ongoing violence against Christians in Nigeria.

The Grammy-nominated rapper will appear alongside US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz at a high-level conference in New York, where speakers will highlight the killings, abductions, and attacks on Christian communities.

Organised by Waltz with support from Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, the event aims to unite diplomats, faith leaders, and celebrity advocates to raise awareness and promote international action. Minaj expressed her gratitude on social media for the opportunity, emphasising the importance of religious freedom.

She has drawn attention for sharing President Donald Trump’s statement, which labelled Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” due to the targeting of Christians. Trump attributed the violence to “radical Islamists,” noting that thousands of Christians have been killed. Minaj echoed his concerns, stating, “No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion.”

Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know. The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose. 🎀 https://t.co/Mdh0nBWwm1 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 17, 2025

Responses to the situation have varied, with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Maitama Tuggar dismissing claims of religious persecution as false. Conversely, Nigerian Senator Orji Uzor Kalu acknowledged the violence, stating, “Nigerians are being killed, whether they are Christians or Muslims.”

The UN event represents a unique convergence of pop culture, politics, and human rights advocacy, with Minaj leveraging her platform to shed light on this critical issue.