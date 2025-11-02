Nicki Minaj celebrates UN invitation, voices support for Nigerians

Rapper Nicki Minaj has never been shy about stepping outside music headlines, and her latest move proves it. The Pink Friday 2 star has reportedly been invited to speak at the United Nations, a first for the Grammy-nominated artist.

The 42-year-old shared the news in true Nicki Minaj style — playful, proud, and impossible to ignore. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), she used a Legally Blonde gif of Elle Woods saying “What, like it’s hard?” before adding her own caption: “COME ON BARBZ, LET’S MAKE AMERICA GAG AGAIN.”



Fans flooded her mentions, calling it both hilarious and historic. Some praised her humor, while others noted that Nicki Minaj might be turning toward a more global role — one that uses her platform for issues beyond music.

That idea gained weight after Nicki Minaj voiced support for former U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently spoke about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. She posted, “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” earning thanks from U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz for highlighting the crisis.

Waltz wrote, “@NICKIMINAJ, thank you for using your platform to speak out in defense of the Christians being persecuted in Nigeria.” The rapper later replied that she was “honored” by his words and grateful her message had reached policymakers.

With her United Nations invitation confirmed, insiders say Nicki Minaj may take part in a wider discussion on freedom of belief and expression. Whether she performs, speaks, or simply attends, one thing is certain — Nicki Minaj knows how to turn any stage, even a global one, into her own.

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez indicated a potential new music project.

The 56-year-old Jennifer Lopez dropped a new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, on October 10 in the USA, boosting her career.

In addition, Jennifer Lopez and Linda Perry chose to cash in on the viral trend of Beez in the Trap, as every other A-list celebrity is too busy to follow the trend.

The On the Floor hitmaker sparked a stir; she is possibly coordinating with the rapper after the clip of the two lip-syncing to the song of vocalist Nicki Minaj became a trending topic.

A TikTok user requested a “JLO×NICKI COLAB PLS,” and the “Dance Again” singer surprised everyone by liking the message.