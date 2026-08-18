Nicola Coughlan has treated fans with sweet insights into her love life with boyfriend Jake Dunn.

During a new interview with E! News, the Bridgerton star revealed how the couple made the most of their time together while she was filming her upcoming movie The Magic Faraway Tree in Malta.

“He actually was in Malta the whole time I was filming, so I can’t complain,” Coughlan said.

According to the actress, Dunn initially visited her while he was on a break from filming himself. However, he eventually decided to stay longer.

“He came for a visit and then stayed. He was on a break from filming at that time. He’s like, ‘I think I’m gonna stay.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, stay!’ ” she recalled.

Nicola Coughlan said having loved ones around during production made the experience particularly memorable. Her The Magic Faraway Tree costars, including Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, also had family and friends visiting the set.

“There was lots of little kids there, husbands, wives, friends,” Coughlan said. “It’s a very happy memory, that time. It was lovely.”

Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn have been romantically linked since August 2024, although the couple have largely kept their relationship private.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA Television & Television Craft Awards nominees party in London in April 2025. They had also gone Instagram official in February of that year.