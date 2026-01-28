Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress dispute gets spiced up more

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s dispute takes a new turn, the wedding dress was re-examined amid ongoing family tensions.

The centre of the argument was whether Victoria Beckham was originally to design Nicola’s gown.

Brooklyn recently posted on social media, alleging that his mother “cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design,” forcing a last-minute search for an alternative gown.

According to Daily Mail, Nicola ultimately walked down the aisle in a custom Valentino Haute Couture dress that became widely praised for its sculptural elegance.

But archival interviews tell a different timeline: Nicola herself previously explained she genuinely wanted to wear a Victoria Beckham design but shifted plans only after Victoria’s atelier informed her it couldn’t complete the gown in time.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it,” she told British Vogue in 2022, stressing that the narrative of conflict was exaggerated.

Despite her earlier attempts to quell feud rumours, relationships between the couple and the Beckham family have remained strained, highlighted by reports of skipped family events and public statements from Brooklyn accusing his parents of control and interference.