Nicola Peltz cheers “Greatest Dad” as Brooklyn snubs David’s post

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to billionaire dad Nelson Peltz has sent new ripples through the Beckham family, especially with her husband Brooklyn Beckham being conspicuously silent on David Beckham’s own Father’s Day post.

Nicola’s Post: “Greatest Dad in the World” & Childhood Throwbacks

The “Lola” actress, 30, posted throwback photos of herself with Nelson Peltz, 83, on Saturday, June 15, 2025, with a caption that read, “Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad in the world. I am so lucky to be your daughter I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for always being my constant support I love you beyond words”.

While celebrating Nelson’s “constant love and support”, Nicola didn’t reference her father-in-law David Beckham, 50, amidst ongoing rumors of a schism in the relationship between Brooklyn and his parents.

David’s Post Versus Brooklyn’s Silence: The Constrasting Tribute

On the same day, David Beckham took to Instagram to share his Father’s Day tribute to all four of his children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. “My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad… I will always be here for you no matter what”. He captioned the photos.

However, Brooklyn, 26, was neither seen liking nor commenting on his father’s post. He did not post his own tribute to David as well, which is unusual given his generally public participation in family milestones.

The Pervasive Beckham-Peltz Tensions: Birthday Bumps & “No Contact” Reports

These social media posts are happening just as the reported friction within the families, which reportedly started from the couple’s 2022 wedding, is continuing to simmer. The Beckham’s eldest son and his wife missed David’s high-profile 50th birthday celebrations in May 2025 and supposedly didn’t acknowledge David’s recent knighthood as well.

According to sources, Brooklyn is adamant about seeking “no contact” and has ceased responding to calls since his father was knighted. Previously, Brooklyn had accused Victoria of “hijacking” their wedding first dance, and David had allegedly refused to meet Nicola while she was in London.

The “controlling” Victoria-Brooklyn narrative

Nicola has faced accusations of “controlling” her son Brooklyn. The 30-year-old influencer seemed to hit back indirectly when she liked a fan comment that defended her, reading: “The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd… Leave them be and stop blaming women for everything”.

Public’s Reaction: “Rubbing It In?” Vs Support?

Some of Nicola’s followers took issue with her Father’s Day message to her father, with one slamming, “Rubbing it in that Brooklyn skipped his dad’s big party?”. On the other hand, others sided with Nicola, stating that Brooklyn “an adult and can make his own decisions”.

PR expert Mayah Riaz told Femail: Nicola’s social media behaviour could backfire, “You can’t ask for privacy and then drip-feed domestic moments and not expect people to speculate”. “Even a single like can be louder than if they were to give a press statement”.