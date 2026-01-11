Nicola Peltz deletes Victoria Beckham birthday post amid family feud

Nicola Peltz has taken another unexpected step following reports that her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, has blocked his parents and siblings on social media.

According to HELLO! Magazine, the 31-year-old actress recently removed a post that featured a birthday tribute to her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. The post was originally shared in 2024 to celebrate the Spice Girls veteran’s 50th birthday, alongside numerous other tributes from family and friends.

At the time, the Lola actress had written, “Happy birthday to my beautiful MIL, @victoriabeckham. I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.” Victoria had affectionately replied, “Love you so much!!!!! xxxxxxx kisses xxxxxxx.” Nicola Peltz has since deleted the post from her profile, marking the latest development in the ongoing family drama.

This follows claims from Brooklyn’s younger brother, Cruz, who reportedly confirmed that the 26-year-old photographer had blocked his entire family after they allegedly unfollowed him.

Peltz’s recent actions suggest she may no longer wish to interact with her in-laws on social media. Rumors of a rift between Nicola Peltz and Victoria first surfaced after the couple’s lavish April 2022 wedding. Insiders claimed at the time that the fashion designer was hurt after being excluded from the wedding planning process. Notably, neither Nicola nor Brooklyn attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration this past May.