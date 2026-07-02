Nicola Peltz drops most savage dig at Beckham family yet

American heiress Nicola Peltz appeared to shade her sister-in-law, Harper Beckham, in a recent Instagram post honoring her “little sister.” The 31-year-old shared an emotional message celebrating the marriage of her 40-year-old brother, Will Peltz, to 33-year-old model Kenya Kinski-Jones.

Kenya—the daughter of actress Nastassja Kinski and the late record producer Quincy Jones—has reportedly developed an incredibly close relationship with Nicola. Posting on Instagram, Nicola wrote: “This wedding was truly one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever had the privilege of witnessing. Willy, thank you for finally and officially giving me my dream sister, Ken.”

The comment raises eyebrows given that Nicola Peltz previously referred to Brooklyn Beckham’s 14-year-old sister, Harper, as her “perfect dream little sister” before Brooklyn cut off contact with the Beckham family two years ago. The 27-year-old Brooklyn, who recently launched a hot sauce business, made it publicly clear that he no longer wanted to be around his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham. He even ignored their recent Father’s Day Instagram posts, which featured images of him.

Harper, the youngest member of the Beckham family, recently attempted to see her brother in Los Angeles while attending Sir David’s Walk of Fame star presentation. However, Brooklyn was not home at the time—a move the Peltz-Beckham camp later told Metro was “choreographed for the cameras.”

Before the family rift, Harper reportedly looked up to Nicola. In 2024, they attended the premiere of Lola, Nicola’s directorial debut, together. At the time, Nicola stated, “If I could create the perfect dream little sister, it’s her. I’m so blessed I get to have her as my little sister in my life.”

Nicola, who is also believed to be very close to her 35-year-old older sister, Brittany, continued her emotional tribute to Will and Kenya’s nuptials.

“Watching the two of you love each other so deeply over the past 16 years has been one of the most beautiful gifts,” she expressed. “Your love for each other has always been something so special [to] grow up with, and celebrating this moment with everyone was unforgettable. I love you both more than words can say, and I truly couldn’t be happier for you both. I am forever lucky to have the most incredible humans – the Joneses – to call family.”

Nicola Peltz concluded her post by writing: “Thank you for bringing so much love, warmth, beauty, and pure magic into our lives. My heart is so full. I love you, Willy and Kenya. Cheers to you both 🤍💍🎀✨🌸🥂”

The couple exchanged vows in a secret, highly intimate ceremony at the Peltz family estate in New York prior to a larger celebration later that day. Nicola’s father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, served as the best man and walked Kenya down the aisle, following the passing of her own famous father, Quincy Jones, in November 2023.