Nicola Peltz enjoys Easter with Brooklyn amid Beckhams’ family feud

Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham have shared wholesome glimpse into their private Easter festivities amid a family feud with the Beckhams.

The 31-year-old billionaire heiress took to Instagram on Monday to share snapshots of their Easter Sunday, showing Brooklyn, 27, baking a loaf of sourdough bread and enjoying the sunny day shirtless in the garden with friends. Nicola posed alongside him in a white and red polka-dot smock summer dress, capturing the cozy atmosphere.

The couple’s Easter posts came just a day after Nicola seemingly hit back at Victoria and David Beckham’s extravagant family celebrations.

The Beckhams had shared pictures of personalized Easter hampers for their children and partners – Cadbury Mini Eggs with names printed on them and gifts in bespoke tote bags – while Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent.

In contrast, Nicola shared a picture of two Easter baskets, one blue and one pink, filled with chocolates, flowers, and gifts, subtly highlighting the difference between their more personal celebrations and the lavish family affair.

Brooklyn and Nicola have kept their distance from the Beckhams since Brooklyn’s public statement in January, where he expressed he did not wish to reconcile with his parents.