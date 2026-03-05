Nicola Peltz steps into Isabella Rossellini’s role for surprise cameo in ‘The Beauty’

The season one finale of The Beauty delivered a dramatic twist as Nicola Peltz Beckham made a surprise cameo that paid tribute to Isabella Rossellini’s iconic role in the cult classic Death Becomes Her.

The two-part finale of the body-horror drama, created by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, featured a shocking moment involving Rossellini’s character, Franny.

In a disturbing turn of events, Franny’s sons Tig and Gunther inject her with a dose of the controversial beauty drug created by her husband Byron, forcing her to undergo the transformation she had strongly opposed throughout the season.

When the character reappears on screen after the procedure, she is portrayed by Peltz Beckham instead of Rossellini. The actress appears in a revealing, jewel-embellished costume that closely resembles the outfit Rossellini wore in Death Becomes Her, the 1992 dark comedy directed by Robert Zemeckis about a magical potion promising eternal youth and beauty.

The film has been repeatedly referenced throughout the first season of The Beauty, making the finale cameo a fitting homage.

Nicola Peltz – who is married to Brookyln Beckham cameo marks another notable appearance in her acting career. The actress previously starred in the Transformers: Age of Extinction franchise and appeared in the psychological drama series Bates Motel. She also portrayed Playboy model Dorothy Stratten in the Hulu true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales.

She has also been in the headlines lately due to a public family dispute involving her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and his parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.