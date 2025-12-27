Nicolas Cage goes under transformation to portray life of NFL coach

American actor and film producer Nicolas Cage underwent a dramatic transformation to portray legendary NFL coach John Madden in an upcoming biopic about his life and career. Madden is set to release on November 26, 2026, on Prime Video.

On December 25, Thursday, Prime Video dropped a teaser for Madden, showing the 61-year-old star recreating iconic moments from John’s life, from his coaching days with the Oakland Raiders to his later roles as a commentator and video game pioneer with a star-studded cast.

The cast includes Christian Bale, John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller and Shane Gillis.

The 51-year-old portrays the late Oakland Raiders owner AL Davis in the movie.

A synopsis for Madden: “follows Madden’s remarkable journey, from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating Madden NFL, and becoming one of the most iconic voices in football history”.

The film is written and directed by David O. Russell, known for The Fighter, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook, based on an original script by Cambron Clark.