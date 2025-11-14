Nicolas Cage raves about his new co-star, tops Meryl Streep in talent

American actor and film producer Nicolas Cage, stated that despite his collaborations with multiple A-list stars, he considers his latest co-star to be the best yet, even surpassing the legendary Meryl Streep.

He noted, “Listen, I can’t think of a better actor that I’ve ever worked with, and I include Meryl Streep in that group,” he also told EW, while referring to Isla Johnston, with whom he stars in The Carpenter’s Son.

“I think that she’s going to be one of the most luminary stars in cinema,” the National Treasure star gushes, noting, “I know she’s playing Joan of Arc, which is perfect.”

Nicolas’s remark were pointed towards reports that Baz Luhrmann and Warner Bros. were eyeing Isla to appear in a movie on Jehanne d’Arc.

He further told, “She has that thousand-yard stare in her eyes that looks like she’s looking right through you and into the epicenter of your creation and your DNA. I mean, it’s wild.”

These accolades highlight the remarkable talent of the emerging 18-year-old British actress, known for her role as the younger version of Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit and her performance in Apple TV’s sci-fi series Invasion.

The Carpenter’s Son opens in cinemas Nov. 14.