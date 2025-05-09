Nicolas Cage reveals he often gets ‘mistaken’ for THIS Australian singer

A prominent Hollywood figure himself, veteran actor Nicolas Cage reveals that there is not a single day that goes by without him being mistaken for Australian singer Nick Cave.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In his latest interview with a foreign publication, actor-filmmaker Nicolas Cage was asked about his near-namesake Nick Cave’s revelation regarding being confused with the former, due to their rather similar names.

For the unversed, Cave had said a couple of years ago, “People mix me up with Nicolas Cage all the time.”

“Like, I’ll be going through customs and the customs officer will look at my passport and say, ‘Happy to have you with us, Mr Cave. Loved you in Face/Off’. Or whatever. Sometimes it can be a bit of a pain in the neck, but you get used to it,” he had explained.

Reacting to Cave’s statement, Cage shared, “I don’t think there’s a day that goes by where I’m not mistaken for Nick Cave. People also say: ‘Hey, Nick, you were great in The Hunger,’ which is this great David Bowie movie.”

“I do remember that Cave was very nice. We were at an animal sanctuary, I believe – I think Sealy Animal Hospital in Texas – and he was terrific,” recalled the ‘Surfer’ actor. “I said hello and wanted to shake his hand. I said: ‘Only one letter separates us – G. Nick Cave, Nick Cage.’”

Also Read: Nicolas Cage and Brian Skiba form bond while filming ‘Gunslingers’