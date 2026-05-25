Nicolas Cage says Christopher Nolan stopped calling after he turned down insomnia: “They get their feelings hurt”

Nicolas Cage has revealed that saying no to Christopher Nolan once may have closed the door for good. In a candid interview with The New York Times, the Oscar winner said Nolan stopped returning his calls after he passed on a role in the director’s 2002 thriller Insomnia.

“Most of Them Get Their Feelings Hurt”

Cage explained that this isn’t an isolated case. According to him, it’s a pattern he’s seen with several major filmmakers over his 45-year career.

“Most of them, they get their feelings hurt and don’t call you back,” Cage said. “It’s happened a million times to me. It’s happened with Christopher Nolan, it’s happened with Woody Allen, it’s happened with Paul Thomas Anderson. They don’t call me back.”

The Insomnia offer came early in Nolan’s career, before Batman Begins and Inception made him a household name.

The film starred Al Pacino and Robin Williams and became a critical and commercial success, grossing over $113 million worldwide. Cage said he declined the role, and that was the end of their working relationship.

He also mentioned a potential project with Paul Thomas Anderson that fell through after Anderson showed him an early short film featuring Philip Baker Hall. That collaboration never materialized either.

One Director Who Came Back

Against that backdrop, David O. Russell stands out. Cage said Russell offered him a role “a million years ago,” he turned it down, and Russell still came back years later with another offer.

“David did call me, and it showed a lot of class that he would call me back and invite me again,” Cage said.

That second chance turned into Madden, the upcoming biopic about NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden, where Cage plays the title role.

The film, set to premiere on November 26, also stars Christian Bale, John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, and Sienna Miller. Cage called working with Russell a “beautiful experience” and said he didn’t want to say no a second time.

Why It Matters Now

Cage brought this up while promoting Spider-Noir, his new live-action Marvel series where he plays a 1930s version of Spider-Man. The timing highlights how his career is still shifting, even after decades in Hollywood.

His comments tap into a broader reality of the industry: rejecting a director can burn bridges, even for A-list actors. Nolan has since built a reputation for working with a tight circle of collaborators like Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey, and Cillian Murphy.

Cage, for his part, seems to hold no grudge. He’s said in past interviews he’d “love to work” with Nolan, Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, and Spike Lee. But as he put it, Hollywood has a long memory when it comes to “no.”