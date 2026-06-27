Nicolas Cage takes Call of Duty by storm with ‘absolute chaos’ this summer

Hollywood’s ultimate action hero, Nicolas Cage, is now officially a part of the Call of Duty universe! The Academy Award winner is set to debut as a playable Operator across Black Ops 7 and Warzone on June 25, 2026, in Season 4 Reloaded: Summer of Action.

How to Get Your Hands on the Man, the Myth, the Legend Himself:

Cage joins the Call of Duty ranks not as a specific film character but as his iconic, larger-than-life self. Prepare for “blockbuster battles” and “absolute chaos” as per Activision! Here’s how you can play as Nicolas Cage:

Nick Cage Event Pass launched on June 25th.

The Standard Operator will feature his classic, no-nonsense look: black t-shirt and bulletproof vest.

For an even more epic, retro vibe with long hair and a leather jacket, the “Unlimited” Variant can be unlocked by progressing through the Premium Reward Track.

The Premium track requires payment (standard cost is about $10), whereas the Free Track still has valuable loot to offer, including the return of the beloved AN-94 Assault Rifle.

Cage’s trailer lines “Nicolas Cage, reporting for duty” and “time to shake things up” already set the tone perfectly.

What’s Cookin’ in Season 4 Reloaded?

But Cage isn’t the only draw. Season 4 Reloaded brings a wealth of new content:

Multiplayer enthusiasts can look forward to exciting new maps and modes. Prepare to conquer Zenith, a 6v6 cliffside manor map, and revisit the iconic Launch map from Black Ops 1. Available modes include Team Blueprint, Sharpshooter, and Knife Fight.

Zombies fans will dive into a new round-based map named Kowakuj, set in a sprawling Japanese feudal castle enveloped in a river of lava.

Warzone receives a massive overhaul with Resurgence Ranked Series Events, fresh game modes, challenging quests, and significant island changes.

Player progression will be rewarded with an abundance of items, including new Loadout items, Operator Skins, Weapon Camos, Finishing Moves, and Double XP Tokens.

The Cage Caper: Why He Fits Despite ‘No Wacky Collabs’

Activision previously vowed to steer clear of “goofy” crossover events, stating, “No Lady Gaga. No Omni-Man. No Teletubbies. No SpongeBob.”

However, Cage represents a different breed of crossover. He is a seasoned veteran of action cinema, starring in legendary films like Face/Off, The Rock, and Con Air. Activision developers explain that the collaboration “leans into his reputation as a larger-than-life action star while still fitting within the chaotic world of Call of Duty.” It’s a move akin to the highly successful integration of Terry Crews.

Cage’s Gaming Résumé

Interestingly, this is only Nicolas Cage’s second video game appearance. He previously played himself in the horror game Dead by Daylight in 2023, a year that also saw his critically acclaimed roles in Spider-Noir and numerous Award wins.