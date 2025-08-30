Nicole Eggert undergoes mastectomy amid breast cancer battle

American actor Nicole Eggert, best known for starring in ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Charles in Charge’, reveals she has undergone a mastectomy and reduction surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Less than two years after actor Nicole Eggert, 53, revealed a shocking breast cancer diagnosis, the ‘Baywatch’ star shared that she has undergone a second mastectomy with reconstruction surgery this week.

“Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday,” she captioned with a mirror selfie on Instagram.

Notably, mastectomy is the surgical procedure to remove part or all of the breast to treat or prevent cancer.

For the unversed, the mother of two daughters, Dilyn, 27, and Keegan, 14, from her previous relationships, including the one with former actor Justin Herwick, was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cribriform carcinoma, a rare type of breast cancer, in December 2023.

According to the celebrity, she experienced ‘terrible pain’ in her left breast, but initially believed it to be a menopause-related symptom, after gaining 25 pounds. She subsequently underwent her first mastectomy and a lymph node removal surgery after the diagnosis, in addition to radiation and chemotherapy until last July.

“The mastectomy is strange. I kind of went into it thinking they were just going to remove the breast tissue, and you recover from stitches and scars and, like, that’s it. But there’s so much more to it,” Eggert said of the procedure previously. “They cut through so many nerves. So, that sensation and getting used to that is very bizarre.”