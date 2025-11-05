Nicole Kidman ‘arrested’ during Sabrina Carpenter concert amid Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman found herself in the spotlight during Sabrina Carpenter’s Nashville concert.

On Tuesday, November 4, the 58-year-old star got arrested by none other than the 26-year-old singer with her signature pink fuzzy handcuffs.

“We come to this arena for magic, right?” Carpenter could be heard saying in a video shared by PEOPLE, in reference to Kidman’s iconic AMC Theatres ad that plays before a film shown in the theater.

As the camera focused on Kidman in the crowd, Carpenter “Oh my goodness,” before joking, “I expected to find love but not my soulmate.”

Following her usual onstage ritual, Carpenter asked Kidman her name and where she was from, quipping, “But you live in Nashville, so if things work out between us, then I guess I’m moving to Nashville.”

“You’re so Babygirl, I don’t know what to do,” Carpenter again in reference to Kidman’s 2024 film Babygirl, before asking her if she would be her “Juno’ girl” tonight.

The Please, Please, Please singer then gave Nicole Kidman her fanmous pink handcuffs and dedicated the performance of her Short n’ Sweet track Juno to her.

Previously, Gigi Hadid, Emma Bunton, Joe Keery, and Margaret Qualley have been arrested by Sabrina Carpenter during her concerts.

Nicole Kidman’s playful appearance at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert came amid her divorce from her husband Keith Urban.