Nicole Kidman attracts wealthy businessman Paul Salem after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is reportedly attracting romantic interest from businessman Paul Salem following her recent divorce from country music star Keith Urban.

According to reports, Salem, 62, chairman of MGM Resorts International, has made it known to people close to him that he is interested in dating the Oscar-winning actress. Sources say the two share mutual friends and have met twice in group settings, though they have not spent time together one-on-one and are not currently dating.

Insiders also say Kidman, 58, remains single and is not actively pursuing a relationship at this time.

Salem, a prominent American business executive, joined the MGM Resorts board in 2018 and became chairman in 2020. He previously spent nearly three decades at Providence Equity Partners, a major private equity firm managing tens of billions in assets.

He is also part owner of the Worcester Red Sox baseball team and holds degrees from Brown University and Harvard Business School. Salem divorced his former wife, Navyn Salem, in 2021. The former couple share four daughters.

News of Salem’s romantic interest in Kidman comes five months after her shock split from

Urban after 19 years of marriage. The former couple share two daughters called Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.