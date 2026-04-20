Nicole Kidman Becomes Death Doula: 'It's Very Beautiful and Important to Me'

Nicole Kidman is making a major career shift – she’s training to become a death doula. Kidman revealed this during a talk at the Kimmel Center’s Marian Anderson Hall, saying she’s drawn to helping families navigate end-of-life moments.

This decision came after her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, passed away in 2024. Kidman shared that her mother was lonely during her final days, and she wishes there were more people to provide comfort and care.

As a death doula, Kidman will offer emotional and practical support to individuals and families during the end-of-life process.

A doula typically helps mothers during pregnancy and childbirth in a non-medical capacity, while death doulas, also referred to as “end-of-life” doulas, provide similar holistic services, offering support to dying individuals and their families.

She’s embracing this new role as part of her personal expansion and growth. “It’s very beautiful, and you have to be a certain personality to be able to do it,” Kidman said,

Further she said that, “But I found out that I’m actually that personality. It’s very important to me. There is always suffering, but if there are people there who can help with that, help those final stages be less painful — if you feel the connection in your heart, then that’s lovely.”