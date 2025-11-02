Nicole Kidman behind sudden split from Keith Urban

Keith Urban was allegedly fed up with Nicole Kidman’s incessant boasting about her “s*xual revival and animal connection to her costars.”

Radar Online reported in this regard that the 58-year-old Australian actress and film producer is feeling betrayed and shattered after her marriage ended unexpectedly.

The source added to the outlet that their marriage deteriorated primarily because of Nicole Kidman, and it was a showbiz relationship for a lengthy time.

“He was tired of hearing her rave about her sexual reawakening and animal attraction to her costars and has been living his own life,” the insider further claimed.

However, in June of this year, Urban moved into his own Nashville apartment and began living separately, while the Big Little Lies star kept their relationship private until she filed for divorce on September 30.

The source stated, “They were using the time apart to quietly and amicably work out the details of the divorce.”

Last month, Academy Award-winning star Nicole Kidman declined to comment negatively about her ex-husband, Keith Urban, following her amazing performance at Vogue World 2025.

The reports have claimed that the Baby Alum Nicole Kidman is concentrated on her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, as well as her career.

In this regard, an insider recently added to Rob Shutter that despite her high-profile split from Keith Urban, she had nothing wrong to say about her ex, but she just wanted to prioritise her household at this moment.

“She’s turning their home into a sanctuary,” the informant continued, before explaining that the Australian-American actress has prioritised “healing,” which includes “yoga journaling, family dinners.”

According to another source close to the country artist, “He knows he’s losing more than just his marriage — he’s losing time with his girls.”

However, the 58-year-old star is additionally financially and emotionally supporting his daughter amid the personal turmoil in his life.

It’s worth noting that Urban and Kidman’s kids, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, will spend 306 days with their mother and 59 days with their father when their parents split up.