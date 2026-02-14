Nicole Kidman celebrates first 'Galentine Day' after divorce

Nicole Kidman celebrated her first Galentine’s Day after her divorce from Keith Urban.

In the recent news, Nicole Kidman celebrated Galentine’s Day in bed following her divorce from Keith Urban. The Oscar-winning actress was pictured relaxing in a large bed while wearing a pink and white pinstriped shirt in an Instagram photo on Friday.

She gathered a plush white comforter around her bare legs as a beam of sunlight illuminated her face, which appeared serene and relaxed. She wore her hair long and straight, adding a swipe of bright pink lipstick to the dreamy snap. She captioned her post with “Happy Galentines”.

Fans rushed to the comments thread to gush over the photo, with some simply dropping rows of red hearts and rose emojis. One commented, “Always a Goddess”. The other one wrote, “Happy Valentine’s! Best actress ”. The third fan chimmed in and said, “Good for you, diva” The fourth added, “Nicole, the same to you”.

The Galentine’s Day post comes a month after Kidman, 58, finalised her divorce from Keith Urban, also 58, after 19 years of marriage.

The former power couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, separated over the summer. Kidman and the country hitmaker had been living apart since the start of the summer of 2025.