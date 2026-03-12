Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal named presenters for 2026 Oscars

More star power has been added to the presenter lineup for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, with several high-profile actors confirmed just days before Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal will take the stage as presenters during the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, March 15.

They will be joined by an impressive group of stars including Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura and Sigourney Weaver. Actor Bill Pullman will also appear alongside his son Lewis Pullman, marking a notable father-son moment on the Oscars stage.

Previously announced presenters include Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph.

In keeping with Oscars tradition, last year’s acting winners will also return to present awards. These include Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña.

Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

During a press conference on March 11, Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan teased several surprises planned for the broadcast, including major cast reunions.

Kapoor revealed that fans can expect a special reunion of the hit comedy Bridesmaids, while Mullan hinted at a gathering of stars connected to the Marvel Studios universe.