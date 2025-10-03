Amid Keith Urban breakup, Nicole Kidman's comment about Tom Cruise divorce resurfaces

Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman’s six-word post-Tom Cruise divorce burn has come to attention once again as she parts ways with her second husband, Keith Urban.

For the unversed, Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman, 58, was previously married to Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, 63, for over 11 years, before parting ways in 2001. Following their divorce later the same year, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star took a sly dig at her former husband, with whom she shares two adopted kids, daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 30.

It happened so during her late-night show appearance back in the day, when 5 ft 11 in. Kidman, with a smirk, said, “Well, I can wear heels now,” in reference to her height gap with 5 ft 7 in. Cruise. As the audience erupted in cheers and laughter, she eased the situation, adding, “Let’s move on. Now we move on.”

Now, almost two and a half decades later, as Kidman filed for divorce from her second husband, country singer Keith Urban, after 19 years of marriage, the old clip of her jab has resurfaced on social media.

Notably, a day after insiders revealed that Kidman and Urban, 57, who were together for over 20 years and share two teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, had been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’, she filed for divorce from the country singer on September 30, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

In her filing, Kidman asked to be the ‘primary residential parent’ of their daughters, while co-parenting with Urban.