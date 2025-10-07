Breakup bangs? Nicole Kidman debuts hair transformation after Keith Urban divorce

Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman is in her breakup bangs era, as she debuted an all-new hair look in her first outing with her daughters, since filing for divorce from her second husband, country singer Keith Urban, last week.

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, 58, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband, country musician Keith Urban, 57, last week, a day after insiders confirmed that the couple have been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’, stepped out in a fresh look, as she attended Paris Fashion Week with their two teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, for Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on Monday, October 6.

Although Kidman made a denim fashion statement with a pair of baggy jeans and a white tuxedo shirt, her freshly-chopped blonde fringe captured all the attention, with many complimenting the actor’s post-divorce look.

It is worth noting here that Nicole Kidman, who also shares two adopted kids, daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 30, from her 11-year-long first marriage with Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, asked in her recent divorce filing on Tuesday, September 30, to be the ‘primary residential parent’ of her younger girls, while co-parenting them with Urban.

Moreover, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for divorce from Urban after 19 years of marriage.