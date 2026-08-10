Nicole Kidman is giving fans a spellbinding glimpse behind the scenes of Practical Magic 2 ahead of the highly anticipated sequel’s theatrical release.

The 59-year-old actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set on Instagram on Friday, August 7, featuring her co-stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Maisie Williams.

In several of the photos, Kidman can be seen surrounded by plants, potions and books while getting into character. A black cat also makes an appearance, adding to the film’s magical atmosphere.

Other images offer fans a look at the Victorian-style Massachusetts home associated with the Owens sisters from the original film. While the original house was demolished after filming, the iconic home was rebuilt for the sequel, with its interiors recreated on a soundstage.

Some of the most eye-catching photos show Kidman, Bullock, King and Williams dressed in flowing gowns and attached to wires in front of a blue screen, seemingly filming a scene involving the characters flying.

The actresses were also photographed sharing hugs and smiles between takes as they reunited on set.

“Just a little magic,” Kidman captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name, Practical Magic originally starred Kidman and Bullock as sisters Gillian and Sally Owens, witches descended from a survivor of the Salem Witch Trials. The sisters must deal with a family curse that causes the men they fall in love with to die.

For the sequel, Kidman and Bullock are returning as Gillian and Sally, nearly three decades after the original movie was released.

Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on September 11.