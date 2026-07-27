Nicole Kidman hinting at new relationship in viral post??

Just two days after being spotted in Italy with her new partner, Michael Reinstein, Nicole Kidman shared an emotional message.

On Monday, the 59-year-old actress sent her longtime best friend a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram. Nicole posted a never-before-seen photo of her best friend, Sandra Bullock, to celebrate her 62nd birthday.

In the shared photo, taken from behind, the Babygirl actress and the Ocean’s 8 star are seen standing next to each other with their arms around each other’s backs.

The caption of the post reads: “Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Witchy Sister, @sandrabullock.”

This comes just five weeks after Sandra posted a lovely Instagram reel to wish Nicole Kidman a happy birthday, writing in the description, “Happy birthday to my witchy sister. Call it magic when I’m next to you.”

According to reports, Nicole Kidman is dating private equity investor Michael Reinstein. The two were recently photographed outside her hotel in the Italian town of Portofino. Michael wore a blue shirt and matching shorts, while the A Family Affair actress chose a soft cream top and matching skirt.

Country singer Keith Urban is Nicole’s ex-husband. After nearly two decades of marriage, she filed for divorce from the musician in September 2025.