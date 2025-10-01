Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban

Amid their separation buzz, Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from her second husband, Country singer Keith Urban, after 19 years of marriage.

A day after insiders confirmed that Nicole Kidman, 58, and Keith Urban, 57, have parted ways, after two decades together, and have been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’, reports from foreign media suggest that the Oscar-winner has filed for divorce from her estranged husband.

According to the details, Kidman initiated the proceedings on September 30, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, and listed the ‘date of filing’ as their date of separation.

Per the filing, “Neither party shall pay any amount and/or form of alimony or spousal support to the other. All alimony and spousal support claims are hereby forever waived by the parties.”

As for the custody of their teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, the ‘Practical Magic’ star has asked to be the ‘primary residential parent’ of the girls, while co-parenting with Urban. According to the details, the celebrity kids will spend 306 days a year with their mother, while the remaining 59 days, including every other weekend, they will stay with their father.

It is worth mentioning here that Nicole Kidman, who was previously married to Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise for over a decade, got engaged to Keith Urban in May 2006, before tying the knot the following month.