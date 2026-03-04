Nicole Kidman glows in elegant black look at Scarpetta premiere in NYC

Nicole Kidman brought effortless elegance to the New York City premiere of her upcoming television series Scarpetta, stepping out in a striking all-black ensemble that turned heads on the red carpet.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, attended the premiere at Regal Union Square on Tuesday, March 3, wearing an oversized double-breasted black blazer adorned with gold buttons. She paired the tailored piece with a semi-sheer black skirt featuring delicate feather-like detailing, creating a look that was both modern and sophisticated.

Kidman completed the outfit with silver-toned statement rings and styled her signature blonde hair in loose waves.

While celebrating her latest project, Kidman also shared heartfelt thoughts about her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. Speaking at the event, she said she would “love” to have her daughters appear onscreen with her one day if they choose to pursue acting.

“The thing that we all know about children and when they become young women, don’t answer for them, don’t tell them who they are or what they are,” Kidman told PEOPLE. “They’re there to tell you who they are. And so you would have to ask them.”

The Oscar winner added that she “would just love to have them with me at all times, all the time” as her daughters are her “loves.”

Kidman’s comments come as her co-star Bobby Cannavale appears in the series alongside his son, Jake Cannavale, who plays a younger version of his father’s character onscreen.

In Scarpetta, Nicole Kidman stars as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a brilliant forensic pathologist who uses advanced technology to solve complex crimes. The series also features Jamie Lee Curtis as Dorothy Farinelli and Ariana DeBose as Lucy Farinelli-Watson.

Scarpetta premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 11.