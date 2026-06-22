Nicole Kidman honors Keith Urban on first Father’s Day since their split

Nicole Kidman is celebrating Father’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban and her late dad.

The Oscar-winning actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 21, to honor fathers in her life months after finalizing her divorce with the singer.

Among the black-and-white throwback photos she posted was a sweet image of Urban carrying their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, on his back when they were younger.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers,” Kidman wrote alongside the nostalgic snapshots.

The tribute comes six months after Kidman, 59, and Urban, 58, officially ended their marriage in January. The former couple announced their separation in September 2025, bringing an end to their 19-year marriage. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Nicole Kidman also paid tribute to her late father, Dr. Antony Kidman, posting a black-and-white childhood photo of herself in his arms.

The Babygirl actress has often spoken about her close relationship with both her parents. Dr. Kidman, a psychologist and biochemist, died in 2014 at the age of 75, while her mother, Janelle Kidman, passed away in September 2024 at 84.

Beyond her two daughters with Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is also mother to Bella, 33, and Connor, 31, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.