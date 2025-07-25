Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban make big move amid rumours of troubled marriage

Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have made a big move for their family, amid rumours of trouble in their 19-year marriage.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

As reported by foreign media, Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman and Country singer Keith Urban, who have been married since 2006 and share two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, have been applying for Portugal residency.

According to the details, only Kidman has submitted her visa application for now. However, sources suggest that Urban will follow suit soon, as he is currently on a tour, and Portugal requires the applicant to be physically present in the country while applying.

The insider also clarified that despite owning a home in the country, the family of four won’t shift bases to Portugal, and Nashville will continue to be their primary residence.

Notably, the news came in days after the celebrity couple sparked the speculations of crisis in their marriage when Urban abruptly hung up on his interview, upon being asked about his wife’s on-screen love scenes with younger men, like Zac Efron.

Reports suggested that the ‘Messed Up As Me’ singer is not comfortable with his wife’s raunchy scenes in recent projects, including ‘A Family Affair’ and ‘Babygirl’.