Amid Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's divorce, daughter walks Paris Fashion Week

Sunday Rose, the elder daughter of Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban, has walked the Paris Fashion Week, amid her parents’ divorce.

A day after Nicole Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from her second husband, Keith Urban, 57, on Tuesday, September 30, ending their two-decade-long relationship, their elder daughter, Sunday Rose, 17, returned to the runway to walk for Dior’s latest collection at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, reported foreign media.

For the unversed, the star kid and a budding model made her ramp debut last October, walking for Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer collection.

Notably, Kidman and Urban, who also share a younger daughter, Faith Margaret, 14, parted ways last month, after 19 years of marriage.

After insiders confirmed that the estranged couple have been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’, the ‘Babygirl’ star filed for divorce from the country singer, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, and listed the ‘date of filing’ as their date of separation. As for the custody of their daughters, she asked to be the ‘primary residential parent’ of the girls, while co-parenting with Urban.

It is worth mentioning here that Kidman also shares two adopted kids, daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 30, with her ex-husband, Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, from their 11-year marriage.