Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban part ways after 19 years of marriage

Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman and Country singer Keith Urban have parted ways after 19 years of marriage.

As confirmed exclusively by a foreign publication, the speculations of the celebrity couple Nicole Kidman, 58, and Keith Urban, 57, troubled marriage are indeed true, and the Hollywood A-lister and the country musician, who were married in 2006 and share two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, have separated, after nearly two decades of togetherness.

Confirming the development to a publication, a source shared that the two have been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’. “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage,” the person said.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the insider added.

Notably, Urban and Kidman first sparked the speculations of their marriage crisis this July when Urban abruptly hung up on his interview, upon being asked about his wife’s on-screen love scenes with younger men, like Zac Efron.

Days later, the Oscar winner applied for a Portugal residency; however, it was claimed at the time that the couple was planning the move together.

For the unversed, the marriage to Urban was the second for Kidman, who was previously married to Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise for over a decade. The former couple share two adopted kids, daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 30.