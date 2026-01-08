Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s divorce papers reveal their shocking salaries

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce proceedings have shed light on the couple’s substantial monthly incomes as they finalized their split after nearly two decades of marriage.

Court documents obtained by Page Six reveal that both Kidman and Urban earn “in excess of $100,000” per month, amounting to more than $1.2 million annually for each.

Due to their comparable earnings, neither parent will be required to pay child support. Under the custody arrangement, the children will primarily live with Kidman, while Urban will spend time with them every other weekend from Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

Holidays and special occasions have also been carefully divided, with Kidman having the girls on Mother’s Day and Easter, and Urban spending Father’s Day and Thanksgiving with them.

The documents also outline a mutual agreement that neither party will speak negatively about the other, committing instead to encouraging their daughters to maintain strong relationships with both parents.

The Oscar-winning actress and the country music star – who tied the knot in June 2006 – share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The split appears to have been a painful one as Nicole Kidman confessed she is “hanging in there” after filing over “irreconcilable differences”.