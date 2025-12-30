Nicole Kidman maintains privacy on her separation with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has been determined to keep the news of her separation from Keith Urban hidden from the world.

According to Radar Online, insiders said that the actress wanted to shield her family and career from public criticism. “People close to them were aware they had stepped back from the marriage”.

The source also stated, “but Nicole was adamant that it stay private while feelings were still unsettled and nothing had been finalised”.

Nicole believed her 19-year marriage could be saved. She intended to protect her children during the period of separation.

As per the source, “her priority was keeping life steady and familiar for the girls”.

They added, “Nicole brings enormous drive to her career, but she is just as committed to showing up as a mother, and that equilibrium mattered far more to her than managing public perception”.

In the initial speculations, it emerged that the couple broke up due to some scandal or infidelity. The sources close to Nicole have dismissed the rumours and stated, “This was not triggered by any explosive wrongdoing. After years of juggling intense professional demands, they gradually realised their paths were no longer aligned”.

The couple tied the knot in June 2006. Following 19 years of their marriage, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September 2025 after a period of separation.