Nicole Kidman surprises fans with 2026 plans

A Family Affair star Nicole Kidman has entered 2026 with a renewed outlook, focusing on her family and well-being following her recent separation from Keith Urban.

According to People magazine, the actress feels refreshed and optimistic about the new year. A source noted that the Oscar-winning star is “looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally, with several projects coming up.” Despite her workload, the Spellbound star prioritizes spending time with her daughters—17-year-old Sunday and 15-year-old Faith—whom she shares with her former husband.

“She loves family time,” the source claimed. “They’re all settling back into their routine. Things have been calm.”

Kidman maintains an extremely full professional schedule. The highly anticipated Practical Magic sequel is expected to be released this September. Additionally, she is set to co-star alongside Zoe Saldaña in the third season of Lioness, Elle Fanning in Margo’s Got Money Troubles, and Jamie Lee Curtis in Scarpetta. She is also currently working on the third season of her hit series, Big Little Lies.

Kidman and Urban ended their nearly 20-year marriage last summer. “Sometimes relationships just run their course,” an insider revealed at the time, noting that the actress “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.” Earlier this month, the couple finalized their divorce, waiving child and spousal support. Urban reportedly has custody of their daughters “every other weekend.”

Despite rumours surrounding Urban’s personal life, Kidman remains focused on the future. She recently shared a photo with her daughters on New Year’s Eve, captioning it, “Looking forward to 2026.”