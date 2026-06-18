Nicole Kidman moves on: Seeks high-profile suitors

Nicole Kidman is rumored to be dating a “high-profile businessman” months after finalizing her divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban.

​On Thursday, the online tipping site Deuxmoi claimed that the Babygirl actress has been in a secret relationship for months with the mystery man. An insider told the outlet, “We’re told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months.”

​The source further reported to the outlet that the 58-year-old actress and her love interest are keeping their romance under wraps. The source continued, “The pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye”.

​It is pertinent to mention that Nicole and Keith filed for divorce in late September last year and finalized it in January. The former couple, who remained married for almost two decades, are also parents to two daughters: Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose.

​The report came after TMZ reported a few months ago that the Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International, Paul Salem, romantically pursued Kidman. They were not dating at the time.

​In January, after Nicole and Keith’s divorce was finalized, a source told People that the Oscar-winning actress was “refreshed and optimistic about the new year.”