Nicole Kidman Opens Vogue World 2025 runway with sultry gown amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman stunned the onlookers at Vogue World: Hollywood with her timeless elegance and dazzling glamour.

The 58-year-old star made sure all eyes are on her as she opened the Vogue World: Hollywood runway show, held at Paramount Pictures Studio lot in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 26.

To open the show, she slipped into an elegant Chanel outfit by Matthieu Blazy black inspired by a dress Hollywood legend Rita Hayworth wore in the classic 1946 film Gilda.

Nicole Kidman’s sleeveless dress was adorned with black satin camellias which she elevated with matching heels and a diamond necklace.

The Babygirl star added a pop of color to her black look with smokey eyes, bold red lips and matching nail color.

She completed her look with over-the-elbow black gloves and styled her blonde tresses in loose curls.

Kidman, who’s Vogue’s October cover star, twirled and danced down the runway to Put the Blame on Mame, the iconic song performed by Hayworth in the film.”

The actor’s runway appearance was directed by Baz Luhrmann, who previously helmed her 2001 hit film, Moulin Rouge.

Nicole Kidman showstopping Vogue moment comes amid her separation from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. She filed for divorce in Nashville on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences.