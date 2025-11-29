Nicole Kidman runs miles away on first Thanksgiving after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman appeared in high spirits as she celebrated her first Thanksgiving since split from husband Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old star marked the joyous occasion by taking part in an annual Boulevard Bolt Turkey Trot in Nashville with her family.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Nicole Kidman shared a heartfelt snap from the run as she showed off her crew.

The Big Little Lies actress was joined by her and Urban’s two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, as well as her sister Antonia Kidman and brother-in-law Craig Marran.

For the run, Kidman opted for a comfy look as she wore a white puffer jacket, black leggings and a turkey-themed T-shirt from the event. Her chic T-shirt read, ‘Boulevard Bolt 2025’, which was also worn by her other family members.

“So thankful xx,” she wrote along the festive snap. Boulevard Bolt is a five-mile race on Thanksgiving Day held wvery year in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Babygirl star filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September, citing irreconcilable differences. As per a custody agreement, signed by Urban in August, Nicole gets the girls for 306 days of the year while he gets them for 59.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in June 2006 and were last seen together this June.