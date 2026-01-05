Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe's secret date surfaces after Urban divorce

Reports of private coffee dates between Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman have surfaced online following her breakup with Keith Urban.

According to a source speaking to Radar Online, Kidman has leaned on her longtime friend, Russell, as a primary source of support during a difficult period. While the couple—who share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret—have faced intense public speculation regarding a separation, they have remained a prominent fixture in the industry for nearly two decades.

Crowe, 61, who has been in a relationship with Britney Theriot since 2020, has reportedly acted as a pillar of strength for the Eyes Wide Shut star. The source noted, “Russell has been through his own heartbreaking divorce after 15 years of marriage, so he can empathise with Nicole Kidman in a way that not everyone in her world can.”

The insider added that the two speak nearly every day. “He’s been on the phone with her to check in and lift her spirits. They even managed to meet up for coffee recently. Nicole Kidman is putting on a brave face, but she’s been rocked by this. Russell has helped steady her, and she’s so grateful.”

The two Academy Award winners first met as teenagers in Australia at the start of their acting careers. Despite their long friendship, they first starred together as a married couple in the 2018 drama Boy Erased.

The insider further reported that the Gladiator star has encouraged Kidman to dive into her work as a form of therapy. “Russell throws himself into work when he’s having a hard time, and Nicole is taking that advice to heart,” the source revealed. “She’s signed on for one project after another. Russell has even pushed for them to collaborate, sending her projects he’s interested in and encouraging her to read them.”