Nicole Kidman returns as Dr. Kay to hunt a killer in latest Scarpetta trailer

Nicole Kidman is back, plunging headfirst into the world of crime with Amazon’s upcoming series Scarpetta, set to premiere on Prime Video on March 11. Based on Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling novels, the new trailer promises a thriller intense enough to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Scarpetta moves between two timelines. In the past, we see a young Kay Scarpetta, played by Rosy McEwen, just starting out as a chief medical examiner in the late ’90s. In the present, Nicole Kidman steps in as the older, seasoned Kay, returning to her hometown and picking up her old role while unraveling a gruesome murder case.

There’s tension in every frame, especially with the complicated dynamic between Kay and her sister Dorothy—, played by Amanda Righetti in flashbacks and Jamie Lee Curtis in the present, who clearly isn’t thrilled about Kay’s return.

Nicole Kidman doesn’t just play Scarpetta; she embodies her. Scarpetta faces old grudges, professional rivalries, and secrets that could destroy everything she’s worked for. It’s messy, intense, and perfectly suited to Nicole Kidman’s skill set.

The supporting cast in this Amazon series is solid too. Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose round things out, with younger versions of Bobby and Baker played by Jake Cannavale and Hunter Parrish. It’s a clever way to keep the two timelines feeling seamless.

It’s wild to think that Cornwell’s Scarpetta novels have sold over 120 million copies worldwide since 1990. Now, Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television, along with several production partners, are bringing her to life on screen.

Nicole Kidman is also producing the series, which explains why the portrayal of Scarpetta feels so nuanced—she clearly has a personal connection to the material.

Directorial duties fall to David Gordon Green, who handles five episodes and also serves as an executive producer. Alongside Kidman, executive producers include Jamie Lee Curtis, Liz Sarnoff (who adapted the show for streaming), Jason Blum, and Cornwell herself. The show feels like a careful collaboration, and it shows.