Nicole Kidman seen hiking with loved one days after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is taking comfort in her family following her divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban.

Just two days after news of her split from the country singer made headlines, the Being the Ricardos actor was seen for the first time.

Kidman was photographed while hiking in Nashville alongside her beloved sister Antonia Kidman on Wednesday, October 1.

In the images, published by Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor could be seen enjoying hiking in casual attire.

The Babygirl star appeared in good spirits as she donned a grey melange baseball cap with a matching zip-up jacket, black leggings and oversized sunglasses.

Kidman’s sighting comes after she filed for divorce from her Grammy-winning country-singer husband in Nashville on September 30, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” an insider told the outlet.

They further added, “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

The Big Little Lies actress, who tied the knot with Urban in June 2006, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two beautiful daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.