Nicole Kidman is 'surprisingly calm' after Keith Urban divorce

Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman has her loved ones surprised with her unexpected calm after filing for divorce from her second husband, country music star Keith Urban.

Though she did not want this and tried her best to save her second marriage, Nicole Kidman, 58, is ‘surprisingly level-headed and calm’, ever since she filed for divorce from Keith Urban, 57, earlier this week, an insider was quoted as saying by a foreign publication.

“She’s been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it,” reveals a source close to the Oscar-winning actor. “But she’s surprisingly level-headed and calm.”

“Now that it’s out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls,” the insider added.

Notably, Kidman, who tied the knot with Urban in 2006 and shares two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with him, filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, a day after insiders confirmed that the estranged couple have been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ star, who also shares two adopted kids, daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 30, with her first ex-husband Tom Cruise, from their 11-year marriage, asked to be the ‘primary residential parent’ of her younger girls, while co-parenting them with Urban, whereas she cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason of divorce.