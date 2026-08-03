Nicole Kidman teases 'Practical Magic 2' with new Instagram video

Nicole Kidman marked National Sisters Day by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Practical Magic 2, reuniting with co-star Sandra Bullock as the pair prepare to return as the beloved Owens sisters nearly three decades after the original film.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kidman posted a video from the set of the highly anticipated sequel featuring herself, Bullock and fellow cast members Lee Pace, Joey King and Maisie Williams.

The clip shows the cast laughing together, lighting sage, enjoying snacks and chatting between takes, offering fans a lighthearted look behind the scenes.

“Sisters,” Kidman captioned the post, adding a crystal ball emoji and Fleetwood Mac’s “Seven Wonders” as the soundtrack – a nod to the 1998 film, which featured music by Stevie Nicks.

The actress also celebrated her real-life sister, Antonia Kidman, by sharing a photo of the pair riding horses along a beach on her Instagram Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

“Happy #NationalSistersDay, @antoniakidman! There’s no bond like sisterhood,” she wrote.

Based on Alice Hoffman’s novel of the same name, the original Practical Magic starred Kidman and Bullock as Gillian and Sally Owens, sisters descended from a long line of witches who struggle to overcome a family curse that claims the lives of the men they love.

The upcoming sequel will see the actresses reprise their iconic roles when the film arrives in theaters on September 11.