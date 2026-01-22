Nicole Kidman travels to Antarctica with daughters amid new chapter

Nicole Kidman has checked off a major milestone, visiting all seven continents, with her latest journey taking her to Antarctica alongside her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The Oscar-winning actress shared photos from the family trip on Instagram on Wednesday, January 21, offering a glimpse into what she described as a “once in a lifetime adventure.”

“Thank you @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent! Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends,” Kidman captioned the post.

In one photo, Kidman and her daughters are seen bundled up in red and black snow suits and black sunglasses, protecting themselves from the extreme Antarctic conditions. Another image shows the actress in a white puffer jacket and black pants as she poses on a boat with towering glaciers in the background. Kidman also shared a quieter moment from the trip, relaxing onboard the ship while reading a book.

The trip comes after a source told PEOPLE recently that “Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls. She loves family time,” amid her split from Keith Urban.

Her trip comes just weeks after Kidman reached a settlement and finalized her divorce from Keith Urban, and opted to waive child support.

Both entered into an agreement that was filed in court on January 6, just three months after Kidman officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.