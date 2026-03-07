Nicole Kidman turns heads at private afterparty following ‘Scarpetta’ premiere

Nicole Kidman was visibly in high spirits as she attended a private afterparty following the New York City premiere of her upcoming series Scarpetta.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, arrived solo at the exclusive celebration held at Cafe Zaffri inside The Twenty-Two New York, where cast members and guests gathered to celebrate the launch of the new Amazon series.

According to an insider, Kidman appeared confident and radiant throughout the evening despite ongoing attention surrounding her recent split from Keith Urban. The source said the actress arrived with her team and focused on enjoying the celebration.

Nicole Kidman, 58, was seen making the rounds in the main dining room — which has served A-listers like Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber and Lupita Nyong’o.

“Kidman was mostly mingling with castmates, posing for photos and soaking in the moment,” the insider shared, adding that Kidman looked “stunning — glowing like a quintessential Hollywood star.”

For the occasion, the Big Little Lies actress opted for a stylish black blazer paired with a sheer skirt decorated with long black fringe details, creating an elegant yet modern look.

Also at the fête were Kidman’s co-stars, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose and Simon Baker.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban — who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15 – finalized their divorce in January 2026.