Nicole Kidman welcomes New Year with her two daughters

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is resolutely focused on the future as the new year begins. The actress shared a meaningful message alongside a sweet picture from New Year’s Eve, captured from behind as she and her two daughters watched the fireworks. She stated, “Looking forward into 2026,” reflecting on both the year ahead and her pose in the image.

Kidman and her husband of almost two decades, Keith Urban, reportedly parted ways in September 2025. The pair had been together since 2005 and married a year after they first met. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, born in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

The teenage girls, now 17 and 15, dressed up to join their mother for the final night of the year. One wore a strapless “little black dress,” while the other chose a sheer, sparkling long-sleeve gown. As they gazed out at the ocean—where boats illuminated the distance, and fireworks glittered overhead—their “2026” crowns provided the perfect festive touch. Kidman opted for a more sophisticated look, wearing a black blazer with strong shoulders and a black-and-white zebra-print skirt, allowing her natural blonde hair to flow while she linked arms with her daughters.

Notably, Nicole Kidman also recently celebrated Faith’s 15th birthday with a yellow cake and pink candles. She posted a photo on Instagram commemorating the occasion, sporting a white mock-neck dress and her signature curly hair.

Last year, Nicole Kidman was determined to keep the news of her separation from Keith Urban hidden from the world.

According to Radar Online, insiders said that the actress wanted to shield her family and career from public criticism. “People close to them were aware they had stepped back from the marriage”.

The source also stated, “but Nicole was adamant that it stay private while feelings were still unsettled and nothing had been finalised”.

Nicole believed her 19-year marriage could be saved. She intended to protect her children during the period of separation.