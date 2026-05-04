A glittering guest list turned out in New York City on Sunday night as Anna Wintour hosted her annual pre-Met Gala dinner, setting the tone for fashion’s biggest night.

Leading the arrivals were Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter, each bringing their own distinct style to the high-profile gathering. The event, held on the eve of the Met Gala, drew a mix of Hollywood stars, fashion icons and industry power players.

Kravitz, who is serving as a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala host committee, commanded attention as she arrived in a textured mint sweater with fur trim layered over a yellow floral dress. She accessorised the look with a brown suede YSL clutch and clear pointed-toe heels. The actress also flashed a striking engagement ring, fuelling buzz around her reported romance with Harry Styles.

Kidman opted for understated elegance, stepping out in a sleek black dress paired with matching heels and oversized sunglasses. The Oscar-winning actress is among this year’s Met Gala co-chairs, alongside Beyoncé and Venus Williams.

Meanwhile, Carpenter embraced classic glamour in a black silk gown featuring a sheer lace bodice, adding to the evening’s parade of polished looks.

Also in attendance was tennis icon Serena Williams, who made a bold statement in a red sequin gown with a dramatic side slit and backless design, paired with black heels.

Fashion royalty Donatella Versace shimmered in a champagne-toned gown, while Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made a coordinated appearance, with Bezos in a grey suit and Sánchez in a deep red ensemble.

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, takes place on the first Monday in May and is widely regarded as the most prestigious night in fashion.