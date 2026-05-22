Nicole Kidman is reportedly searching for a project that could pair her with Jacob Elordi as an insider spilled to RadarOnline.com that the 58-year-old actress has a crush on Jacob, who’s 30 years her junior.

“Nicole has been on the lookout for a new, younger leading man, and after getting to know Jacob, it looks like her hunt is over,” the source gushed.

For those unversed, Nicole and Jacob had a friendly encounter at this year’s Oscar ceremony, where she was a presenter and he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Frankenstein.

As per the confidant, the pair also attended the same Oscars after-party.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nicole was married to country singer Keith Urban from 2006 to 2025. The two ended their relationship in September 2025.

The actress has been actively producing movies and TV series since their union imploded.

Meanwhile, Jacob is eager to build his professional relationship with Nicole.

“Jacob is in awe of Nicole and would do anything to work with her,” another source revealed.

“He’s had a crush on her since he was 15. He wouldn’t dare make a move, though. This is a chance to work with an Oscar-winning actress. He’s not going to blow that on an old teenage crush he had,” a tipster added.

For those unversed, Jacob is currently in a relationship with Kendall Jenner.